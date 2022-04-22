The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the result for assistant preliminary exam yesterday, 21 April.

Candidates who wrote the exam are advised to download their results from the official website- opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Assistant prelim exam 2022 was held on 26 and 27 March. The Main Exam is slated to be held on 8 May. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the Preliminary exam can only write the RBI Assistant Main exam on 8 May, 2022.

Admission letter for the RBI Assistant Main Exam 2022 has to be downloaded from the official RBI website. The time of Main Examination and Venue of Examinations will be indicated in the admission letters, reads the notification.

RBI is conducting the recruitment drive for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ at various offices of RBI.

RBI Assistant Exam 2022- Selection Process

Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases - Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam 2022- Steps to download the result

-Visit official website opportunities.rbi.org.in

-On the homepage, click on “results" tab under Current Vacancies

-Click on the result link

-The result will appear on the screen

-Download and take a printout for future reference