RBI assurance may not ease bond market sell-off

Even while RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has assured the markets of supporting the borrowing plan of ₹14.3 trillion, the authority has refrained from implementing any steps such as direct purchases unlike 2021
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A top fund manager believes the Reserve Bank of India's assurance to support a record government-borrowing programme hasn’t been backed by actions till now and that may lead to a deeper selloff in the bond market.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A top fund manager believes the Reserve Bank of India's assurance to support a record government-borrowing programme hasn’t been backed by actions till now and that may lead to a deeper selloff in the bond market.
The central bank “has just started doing a little bit of open-mouth operations in the sense they want the yield curve to behave in a more orderly way," Kaustubh Gupta, co-head of fixed income at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management, India’s fourth-largest asset manager, told Bloomberg.
The central bank “has just started doing a little bit of open-mouth operations in the sense they want the yield curve to behave in a more orderly way," Kaustubh Gupta, co-head of fixed income at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management, India’s fourth-largest asset manager, told Bloomberg.
“The action is still missing," Gupta added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The action is still missing," Gupta added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Even while RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has assured the markets of supporting the borrowing plan of ₹14.3 trillion, the authority has refrained from implementing any steps such as direct purchases unlike 2021. That along with rate increases has roiled sentiment, weighed by the global selloff.
Even while RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has assured the markets of supporting the borrowing plan of ₹14.3 trillion, the authority has refrained from implementing any steps such as direct purchases unlike 2021. That along with rate increases has roiled sentiment, weighed by the global selloff.
“The time to short bonds has gone but it’s not yet time to go long as there is still some pain to come on the longer end due to mismatch between supply and demand," said Gupta, whose Aditya Birla Savings Fund has outperformed 91% of peers in the last year. Gupta expects the 10-year bond yield to rise as high as 8% in the next 3-to-4 months.
“The time to short bonds has gone but it’s not yet time to go long as there is still some pain to come on the longer end due to mismatch between supply and demand," said Gupta, whose Aditya Birla Savings Fund has outperformed 91% of peers in the last year. Gupta expects the 10-year bond yield to rise as high as 8% in the next 3-to-4 months.
The RBI Governor recently said that the central bank would take all steps needed to ensure an orderly completion of the borrowing plan, without sharing any further information.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The RBI Governor recently said that the central bank would take all steps needed to ensure an orderly completion of the borrowing plan, without sharing any further information.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The central bank has greater flexibility to undertake the so-called Operation Twist style open-market operations, where the bank buys longer-maturity bonds and sells shorter notes, Gupta said.
The central bank has greater flexibility to undertake the so-called Operation Twist style open-market operations, where the bank buys longer-maturity bonds and sells shorter notes, Gupta said.
But, the RBI has been selling bonds in the secondary market as its focus has shifted to tackling inflation, and that suggests yields may climb higher, believes Gupta, who oversees about $20 billion in assets.
But, the RBI has been selling bonds in the secondary market as its focus has shifted to tackling inflation, and that suggests yields may climb higher, believes Gupta, who oversees about $20 billion in assets.
The yield on India’s 10-year bond has climbed more than 100 basis points this year. It fell one basis point on Tuesday as retail inflation eased more than expected, while that on the four-year bond fell three basis points.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The yield on India’s 10-year bond has climbed more than 100 basis points this year. It fell one basis point on Tuesday as retail inflation eased more than expected, while that on the four-year bond fell three basis points.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Given the market volatility, the Aditya Birla Savings Fund has nearly 60% of assets in cash. For now, Gupta favors the one-to-1.5 year part of the yield curve and expects the RBI to raise repo rate to 6% by the end of this year, from 4.9% now.
Given the market volatility, the Aditya Birla Savings Fund has nearly 60% of assets in cash. For now, Gupta favors the one-to-1.5 year part of the yield curve and expects the RBI to raise repo rate to 6% by the end of this year, from 4.9% now.
The “RBI is withdrawing liquidity at a very fast pace, normalizing the policy rates in a fairly non-calibrated manner," he said. “Given this, it may still make sense to stay out of the longer end part of the curve and wait to see more credible action from RBI in terms of their discomfort with the yield curve."
The “RBI is withdrawing liquidity at a very fast pace, normalizing the policy rates in a fairly non-calibrated manner," he said. “Given this, it may still make sense to stay out of the longer end part of the curve and wait to see more credible action from RBI in terms of their discomfort with the yield curve."
The RBI front-loaded with a 50-basis point repo rate hike recently, as it expects retail inflation to stay above the 6% tolerance level for three more quarters.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The RBI front-loaded with a 50-basis point repo rate hike recently, as it expects retail inflation to stay above the 6% tolerance level for three more quarters.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
While the markets were expecting a rate hike anywhere between 25 bps to 75 bps, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee’s pitch for a high number indicates that more hikes are coming.
While the markets were expecting a rate hike anywhere between 25 bps to 75 bps, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee’s pitch for a high number indicates that more hikes are coming.
According to QuantEco Research’s Vivek Kumar, 10-year G-Sec yield could crawl to 8% over the next few months, before moderating a bit by end of 2022-2023 on the back of moderate fiscal consolidation in FY24, and most central banks approaching peak in their respective hiking cycle.
According to QuantEco Research’s Vivek Kumar, 10-year G-Sec yield could crawl to 8% over the next few months, before moderating a bit by end of 2022-2023 on the back of moderate fiscal consolidation in FY24, and most central banks approaching peak in their respective hiking cycle.
Meanwhile, Edelweiss Securities expects the 10-year bond yield to hit a peak of 7.75% as the central bank intends to ensure an orderly conduct of the Centre’s borrowing programme.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Edelweiss Securities expects the 10-year bond yield to hit a peak of 7.75% as the central bank intends to ensure an orderly conduct of the Centre’s borrowing programme.