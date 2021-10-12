Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >RBI bars Haribhakti & Co from auditing for two years

RBI bars Haribhakti & Co from auditing for two years

Premium
Thw action has been taken on account of the failure on the part of the audit firm to comply with a specific direction issued by RBI.
1 min read . 12:26 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • Haribhakti was the auditor for Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd & Srei Equipment Leasing till September 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India has barred Haribhakti & Co from undertaking any type of audit assignments in the entities regulated by the central bank for a period of two years, effective 1 April 2022. 

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India has barred Haribhakti & Co from undertaking any type of audit assignments in the entities regulated by the central bank for a period of two years, effective 1 April 2022. 

This is the first such debarment under Section 45 MAA of the RBI Act 1934, which deals with the powers and duties of auditors.

This is the first such debarment under Section 45 MAA of the RBI Act 1934, which deals with the powers and duties of auditors.

“This action has been taken on account of the failure on the part of the audit firm to comply with a specific direction issued by RBI with respect to its statutory audit of a Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Company," RBI said in a circular on Tuesday.

“This action has been taken on account of the failure on the part of the audit firm to comply with a specific direction issued by RBI with respect to its statutory audit of a Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Company," RBI said in a circular on Tuesday.

Haribhakti was the auditor for Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd & Srei Equipment Leasing till September 2022. RBI had recently superseded the boards of these two companies owing to governance concerns and defaults by the companies in meeting payment obligations.

Haribhakti was the auditor for Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd & Srei Equipment Leasing till September 2022. RBI had recently superseded the boards of these two companies owing to governance concerns and defaults by the companies in meeting payment obligations.

The current ban will not impact audit assignments of Haribhakti & Co. LLP in RBI regulated entities for the financial year 2021-22, it said.

The current ban will not impact audit assignments of Haribhakti & Co. LLP in RBI regulated entities for the financial year 2021-22, it said.

Haribhakti is the auditor for Axis Bank, RBL Bank, and Indusind Bank.

Haribhakti is the auditor for Axis Bank, RBL Bank, and Indusind Bank.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Plea challenging appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police ...

Premium

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs to meet today. Wh ...

Premium

Karnataka: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Gulbarga

Premium

Singapore reopens for travellers from 11 countries, Ind ...

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Plea challenging appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police ...

Premium

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs to meet today. Wh ...

Premium

Karnataka: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Gulbarga

Premium

Singapore reopens for travellers from 11 countries, Ind ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!