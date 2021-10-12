This action has been taken on account of the failure on the part of Haribhakti and Co to comply with a specific direction issued by RBI with respect to its statutory audit of a systemically important NBFCs, the RBI said
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred one of India’s top chartered accountant firms Haribhakti and Co. LLP from auditing regulated entities for two years, starting 1 April 2022.
“This action has been taken on account of the failure on the part of the audit firm to comply with a specific direction issued by RBI with respect to its statutory audit of a systemically important non-banking financial company," RBI said in a circular on Tuesday.