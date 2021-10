RBI bars Srei Infra auditor

Premium The ban will not impact the audit assignments being conducted by Haribhakti and Co. for 2021-22,

1 min read . 12 Oct 2021

This action has been taken on account of the failure on the part of Haribhakti and Co to comply with a specific direction issued by RBI with respect to its statutory audit of a systemically important NBFCs, the RBI said