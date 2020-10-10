RBI bats for growth over inflation

RBI’s measures to revive growth included infusion of additional liquidity and transmission of policy measures to borrowers. RBI said that it will introduce on-tap targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) for banks to borrow up to ₹1 trillion from the window and invest in corporate bonds and other debt instruments of certain sectors. It also said that the size of open market operations, under which the RBI buys and sells government securities, will be increased to ₹20,000 crore to flatten the yield curve further and keep interest rates benign.