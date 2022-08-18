RBI becomes net seller in June by selling 3.719 billion US dollar

In its study titled 'Exchange Rate Volatility in Emerging Market Economies' RBI said that the drawdown in forex reserves was around $70 billion during the GFC which came down to $17 billion during the Covid-19 outbreak. In the current Russia-Ukraine crisis and Fed tightening episode, while the drawdown in reserves stands at $56 billion (as of July 29, 2022), the net drawdown is much less when the depletion in reserves due to sell legs of swap auctions ($20 billion) and valuation losses is considered.