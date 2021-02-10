RBI bet on yields faces growth risk

Indian banks are mandated to hold at least 18% of their deposits in liquid assets including statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) bonds, making them captive buyers of government securities. However, they were holding as much as 25.7% of their deposits in SLR bonds already in March 2020, raising it further to 28.6% in December, as the pandemic and recession limited room for lending. However, as credit demand revives along with the economy, banks will find more profitable avenues for their money.

