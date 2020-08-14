RBI board approves dividend transfer of 57,128 crore to the government

Last year RBI had transferred a whopping ₹1.76 trillion to the central exchequer for the year ended June 2019, including ₹5.26 trillion of excess contingent reserves and interim dividend of ₹28,000 crore paid in February 2019. This followed the recommendation by the panel headed by former RBI governor Bimal Jalan which was set up by RBI in 2018 to recommend a formula for the sharing of its profits with the government. The panel had approved a record dividend and has said an interim dividend could be paid only "under exceptional circumstances."