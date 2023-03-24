Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  RBI board reviews global, domestic economic situation

RBI board reviews global, domestic economic situation

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST Livemint
A man stands near Reserve Bank of India logo, photographed at RBI headquarters in Mumbai

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reviewed the global and domestic economic situation

The central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges including the impact of current global geopolitical developments.

“Further, the board discussed the Reserve Bank’s activities during the current accounting year 2022-23. The board also approved the budget for the accounting year 2023-24," RBI said in a statement.

The 601st meeting of RBI’s central board of directors was held today in Hyderabad, chaired by governor Shaktikanta Das.

Deputy governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and other directors of the central board –Satish K Marathe, Sachin Chaturvedi, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting. Ajay Seth, secretary, department of economic Affairs and Vivek Joshi, secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting.

