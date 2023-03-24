RBI board reviews global, domestic economic situation

Deputy governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and other directors of the central board –Satish K Marathe, Sachin Chaturvedi, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting. Ajay Seth, secretary, department of economic Affairs and Vivek Joshi, secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting.