Business News/ News / India/  RBI calls for early review of IMF quotas

RBI calls for early review of IMF quotas

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:12 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

RBI governor calls for speedy completion of IMF review to assist countries in debt distress

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday pitched for speedy completion of the general review of the International Monetary Fund to help countries in debt distress.

Speaking at a seminar on the global economy organized by the finance ministry and RBI, Das said recent experience suggests countries facing financial difficulties go to other bodies beyond the IMF because of “perceived stigma" or lack of access.

“A bigger and stronger IMF that is capable of managing the levels of country risks assumes crucial importance," Das said.

He noted that since the IMF’s support to a country is linked to the quota size of countries, “the sixteenth general review of quotas and its attendant requirements, including governance reform needs to be completed expeditiously".

“It may be helpful if programmes can be designed with less conditionality for countries with macro-fundamentals that are not sound but reasonably resilient, if they are not marred by balance of payments stress," added Das.

Further, the RBI governor said that there was a need to be mindful of the financial implications involved in green transition.

He highlighted the need to fortify regulatory frameworks that enable the implementation of climate taxonomy across jurisdictions, prevent greenwashing, and facilitate sufficient green capital inflows to emerging market countries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 11:53 PM IST
