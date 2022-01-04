The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday informed that it has cancelled the Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) of two Payment System Operators (PSOs): Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance, and Eko India Financial Services. The authorisation was cancelled for non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

Following the cancellation of the CoA, these companies cannot transact the business of issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments. "However, customers or merchants having a valid claim, if any, on these companies as PSOs, can approach them for settlement of their claims within three years from the date of cancellation," the RBI said.

