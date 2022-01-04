RBI cancels certificate of authorisation of two PSOs

RBI cancels certificate of authorisation of two PSOs1 min read . 07:58 PM IST
- Following the cancellation of the authorisation, these companies cannot transact the business of issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday informed that it has cancelled the Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) of two Payment System Operators (PSOs): Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance, and Eko India Financial Services. The authorisation was cancelled for non-compliance with regulatory requirements.
Following the cancellation of the CoA, these companies cannot transact the business of issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments. "However, customers or merchants having a valid claim, if any, on these companies as PSOs, can approach them for settlement of their claims within three years from the date of cancellation," the RBI said.
