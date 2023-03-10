RBI cancels certificate of registration of 17 NBFCs. Check details here1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 05:34 PM IST
The RBI lists 10 non-banking financial Institution (NBFI) that have exited the business
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cancelled the Certificate of Registration (CoR) of 17 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The central bank noted that in the exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, it has therefore cancelled the NBFCs' CoR.
