RBI cancels Karad Janata Sahakari Bank licence, depositors will get up to 5L

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has canceled the licence of Karad Janata Sahakari Bank to conduct banking business citing that the bank does not have adequate finance. This means that the bank is prohibited from taking any deposit or making any repayment.

The central bank also requested the Commissioner for Cooperation Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for it.

However, the RBI said, the process of paying the depositors of the bank will be set in motion. This means, on liquidation, every depositor will receive up to ₹5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation as per usual terms and conditions. More than 99% of the depositors of the bank will get full payment of their deposits from DICGC.

RBI in a notice issued on Tuesday cited that the bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. Hence, it would be unable to pay its present depositors in full. Public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further.

The bank was under All Inclusive Directions for the last three years.

