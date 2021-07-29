RBI cancels licence of Madgaum Urban Co-operative Bank

The central bank said that as per the data submitted by The Madgaum Urban Co-operative Bank, Margao, Goa about 99% of the depositors will receive full amounts of their deposits from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ₹ 5 lakh only from the DICGC.

