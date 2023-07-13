RBI cancels registration of four NBFCs, 11 surrender certificates

RBI cancels registration of four NBFCs, 11 surrender certificates1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:06 PM IST
The Reserve Bank Thursday said it has cancelled the certification of registration of four NBFC and 11 entities have surrendered their licences various reasons, including exit from business, amalgamation etc
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thursday said it has cancelled the certification of registration of four non-banking finance companies (NBFC) two from Telangana and one each from Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. And the entities will not transact the business of a shadow bank, as defined under RBI Act, 1934.
