RBI caps savings account withdrawal limit to ₹5000 on these two banks
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restricted the withdrawal limit to ₹5,000 for savings and current account customers of Uravakonda Co-operative Town Bank and Shankarrao Mohite Patil Sahakari Bank Ltd.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restricted the withdrawal limit to ₹5,000 for savings and current account customers of Uravakonda Co-operative Town Bank and Shankarrao Mohite Patil Sahakari Bank Ltd due to the poor liquidity position of these banks.
