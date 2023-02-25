RBI caps savings account withdrawal limit to 5000 on these two banks

Without prior approval of RBI, Uravakonda Co-operative Town Bank and Shankarrao Mohite Patil Sahakari Bank Ltd shall not grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment whether in discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise, enter into any compromise or arrangement and sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets, said RBI in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}