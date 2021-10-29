The Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) convened for its 591st meeting on Friday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das chaired the meeting, his first after getting an extension of three years in the office.

The RBI central board in its meeting today reviewed the current domestic and global economic situation and challenges. The discussions focussed on possible measures for addressing the emerging challenges.

The central board also discussed the working of its sub-committees. It also deliberated on activities of a few central office departments, including the nationwide survey among bank customers regarding banks’ grievance redressal system and the functioning of the ombudsman schemes.

The board of directors also congratulated Governor Shaktikanta Das on his reappointment for three years.

Deputy Governors of the central bank - Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar - were present during the meeting.

Other directors of the central board, including N. Chandrasekaran, Satish K. Marathe, S. Gurumurthy and Sachin Chaturvedi also attended the meeting.

Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, and Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs also attended the meeting.

Das was appointed the RBI's 25th Governor on December 11, 2018, for a period of three years after the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Urjit Patel.

He is the first RBI Governor to get extension after the BJP-led government came to power in 2014.

