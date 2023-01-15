Reserve Bank of India’s letter to the government citing the bank’s failure to meet its inflation mandate for three straight quarters remains under wraps, as Mint Road and North Block cite their own reasons for secrecy.

While the government has expressed its inability to disclose the contents of the document, citing the lack of such a provision in the RBI Act, the central bank says revealing this information might affect India’s sovereignty, a broad exemption available under the RTI Act, among other reasons.

“The said provisions of the RBI Act, 1934, and regulations therein do not provide for making the report public," minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha on 12 December.

Meanwhile, in response to a Right to Information (RTI) Act query by Mint, RBI said on 13 December that the information was exempt under Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act, declining to share the letter. This specific section is used to exclude sharing of information which could affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the state, relations with a foreign state, or lead to incitement of an offence.

The issue stems from RBI’s failure to meet the flexible retail inflation target of 2-6% for three straight quarters between January and September. The RBI Act of 1934 was amended in 2016, and as per Section 45ZN of the Act, RBI must explain its failure to the government, suggest remedial actions, and provide an estimate of the time period within which it will meet the target.

The monetary policy committee of RBI met on 3 November to discuss and draft the report which was submitted to the central government.

Legal experts said that the central bank may be unable to share the document under RTI since it might require the Union government’s permission to make it public. Besides, the government citing legislation for its inability to place a document before Parliament may not be an afterthought but a design in the Act.

“Given that the amended RBI Act is silent on disclosure of the contents of the letter, it would be fair to assume that the intention was never to disclose," said Prashanth Shivadass, a partner at law firm Shivadass and Shivadass.

That is how legislation should be read when something is silent on a specific issue unless it is left ambiguous, Shivadass said.

“At times, Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act is used in a manner that it should not be. The section broadly says anything related to sovereignty, integrity and economic interest of the state they are not mandated to disclose. However, what goes into forming these exclusions is not defined. Technically, you can say anything related to inflation, monetary policy might impact the economic interests of the state," he added.

Another person aware of the development said on condition of anonymity that RBI may be reluctant to share this because it fears people may take parts of the report out of context, potentially causing a flutter in debt markets. “The difference between regular MPC meeting minutes and this letter is that while the bi-monthly meeting is forward-looking, this letter is more of a self-assessment, a post-mortem," the person said.

There has been much debate and speculation since it came to be known that RBI would have to write the letter. When asked on 30 September if RBI would put the letter in the public domain, governor Shaktikanta Das called it a “privileged communication between RBI and the government" and said it would not make the letter public.

Then, on 2 November, Das said people expect that since RBI releases the monetary policy resolution on the day of the MPC meeting, why would it not release the letter itself also on the day of MPC.

“In the case of the letter RBI writes to the government, it is a report sent under a law. I do not have the privilege, the authority or the luxury to release a letter like this written under law to media even before the addressee gets it," Das said, adding that it does not mean the contents of the letter and the report are going to be perennially under wraps.

“They will be available in the public domain at some point," he said.