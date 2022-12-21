Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday reminisced briefly about his student life in New Delhi during the fireside chat, mentioning how a DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) bus route number helps him remember complex numbers on lending rate growth in the system.
Das admitted that it is very difficult to remember numbers like the lending rate hikes of 117 basis points (bps) in the system, but "visualizing" about the bus route number has helped him.
"The lending rates have gone up by about 117 bps. I remember 117 because in my student days, they had a DTC bus with that number 117," Das quipped.
Shaktikanta das was born in Bhabneswar. He was schooled at the Demonstration Multipurpose School in Odisha's capital city. Das then obtained a Bachelor's (BA) and Master's degrees (MA) in history from the St. Stephen's College at the University of Delhi.
The present credit growth is far away from being considered as "exuberant" and there is no "big gap" between the credit growth and deposit accretion when looked at the absolute numbers, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.
“I think the credit growth at the current point is certainly far far away from exuberance or something like that. It is definitely very, very steady. We are monitoring it very very carefully," Das said, while speaking at the BFSI Summit organised by Business Standard.
Further on cryptocurrencies, Das said that cryptocurrency markets risked causing the next global financial crisis, saying the recent collapse of FTX was proof of the sector's "inherent risks".
The comments close out a challenging year for India's millions of crypto owners, who are already reeling from a global market collapse and steep domestic taxes.
"Unlike any other product, our main concern about crypto is that it doesn't have any underlying (value) whatsoever," Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said at an industry event.
"Our view is that it should be prohibited because ... if you try to regulate it and allow it to grow, please mark my words: the next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies."
