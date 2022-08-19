RBI clarifies on recent bulletin article on privatisation of public sector banks

The views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India, it said in an official release
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday clarified on a recent bulletin article on privatisation of public sector banks. Adopting a “big bang" approach to privatisation of PSBs would do more harm than good, said the article published by the RBI on Thursday, instead batting for a more gradual withdrawal of state control.
“This is regarding reports in certain sections of the media stating that the RBI is against privatisation of Public Sector Banks (PSBs)," the central bank said.
The article titled “Privatisation of Public Sector Banks: An Alternate Perspective" published in the August 2022 issue of the RBI bulletin is authored by researchers of RBI, the central bank said.
In this regard, the RBI clarified that:
i) As clearly stated in the article itself, the views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.
ii) The Press Release relating to the August 2022 Bulletin highlights that “the gradual approach to privatisation adopted by the government can ensure that a void is not created in fulfilling the social objective of financial inclusion".
iii) The concluding paragraph of the article, inter-alia, mentions that:
- “From the conventional perspective that privatisation is a panacea for all ills, the economic thinking has come a long way to acknowledge that a more nuanced approach is required while pursuing it";
- “Recent mega merger of PSBs has resulted in consolidation of the sector, creating stronger and more robust and competitive banks";
- “A big bang approach of privatisation of these banks may do more harm than good. The government has already announced its intention to privatize two banks. Such a gradual approach would ensure that large scale privatisation does not create a void in fulfilling important social objectives of financial inclusion and monetary transmission."
Thus, the RBI said, the researchers are of the view that instead of a big bang approach, a gradual approach as announced by the government would result in better outcomes.
