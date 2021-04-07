RBI committee to help ARCs realize their full potential

Last year, the central bank had rejected a resolution plan submitted by UV Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd for acquiring assets of Aircel citing that the plan does not conform to Sarfaesi Act guidelines. Under RBI guidelines in force since 2017, ARCs can hold more than 26% equity in a borrower after debt-to-equity conversion if they meet certain norms. The UV ARC resolution plan involved the ARC getting 76% stake in the company in the first five years, with the financial creditors getting the rest. Following this, the ARC association and lenders like State Bank of India (SBI) sought clarifications from RBI on the involvement of ARCs in resolution plans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}