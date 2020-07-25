RBI concludes formalities to extend $400 mn currency swap facility to Sri Lanka

India’s central Reserve Bank has concluded the necessary formalities to extend a $400 million currency swap facility to Sri Lanka under a regional framework with another $1.1 billion currency swap facility on a bilateral basis between the two countries still under consideration, two people familiar with the developments said on Saturday.

The $400 million currency swap arrangement between India’s RBI and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka will remain available till November 2022, a statement from the Indian High Commision in Colombo said. This has been negotiated under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) framework.

It follows a request from the Sri Lankan government given that the country’s economy, greatly dependent on tourism, has taken a beating following the embargos on international travel with the spread of the covid-19 pandemic. It also comes close on the heels of India’s strategic rival China offering Sri Lanka $500 million in loans at concessional rates from its central bank. China is already one of the biggest investors in infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka. But there has been criticism, both locally and internationally, and growing concerns that China has lured Sri Lanka into a debt trap.

“The (Indian) High Commission has conveyed this information ( about the $400 million currency swap arrangement) to senior officials in the Government of Sri Lanka and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. Earlier, on 14 July, Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K. Jacob had met and discussed the currency swap arrangement with the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Prof. W.D. Lakshman," the Indian high Commision statement said.

“ The High Commission has remained closely engaged in fruitful bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka on all matters of mutual interest. It would be recalled that on 22 July, High Commission facilitated constructive technical discussions on rescheduling of bilateral debt repayment by Sri Lanka," the statement said.

“These positive developments illustrate active implementation of the leadership-level commitment to work together for addressing the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and further the mutually beneficial India-Sri Lanka partnership, including in the economic domain," the statement added.

The signing of the currency swap agreement with Sri Lanka also illustrated India’s commitment to assist its friendly neighbour on its economic revival during the time of Covid-19 pandemic, a person familiar with the matter said. India will continue to support Sri Lanka on its efforts for economic revival, the person said adding that New Delhi has also sent four consignments of essential medicines and equipment in the months of April and May to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, another Sri Lankan request for a $1.1 billion in currency swap at the bilateral level, which was discussed during a telephone conversation between Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on 23 May, was being considered, one of the people cited above said.

