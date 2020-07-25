RBI concludes formalities to extend $400 mn currency swap facility to Sri Lanka

It follows a request from the Sri Lankan government given that the country’s economy, greatly dependent on tourism, has taken a beating following the embargos on international travel with the spread of the covid-19 pandemic. It also comes close on the heels of India’s strategic rival China offering Sri Lanka $500 million in loans at concessional rates from its central bank. China is already one of the biggest investors in infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka. But there has been criticism, both locally and internationally, and growing concerns that China has lured Sri Lanka into a debt trap.