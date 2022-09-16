As per the September 2022 bulletin, in the spot foreign exchange market, RBI purchased $19.72 billion while selling $38.77 billion --- resulting in a sale of about $19.05 billion in July this year.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offloaded nearly $19.05 billion in the spot market during July month. RBI continued its dollar-selling intervention to limit the depreciation of the Indian currency against the greenback which has been hurting world currencies since early 2022. The rupee so far has depreciated by more than 7% year-to-date.
As per the September 2022 bulletin, in the spot foreign exchange market, RBI purchased $19.72 billion while selling $38.77 billion --- resulting in a sale of about $19.05 billion in July this year.
Last year, in July, RBI was the net purchase of dollars at $7.205 billion in the spot market.
In June 2022, RBI was a net seller of dollars at $3.719 billion.
Overall, in July this year, net forward dollar holdings stood at $22.019 billion compared to $30.856 billion in June month.
For the financial year FY22, RBI was a net purchase of the American currency to the tune of $17.312 billion. While the central bank's net forward dollar holding was at $65.791 billion.
At the interbank forex market, on Friday, the Indian rupee closed at 79.78 against the US dollar lower by 7 paise on the back of a strong greenback and a selloff in domestic equities.
Due to RBI's dollar-selling intervention, the local currency has stayed around the 80 mark. On August 29, the Indian currency struck an all-time low of 80.12.
Nirav R Karkera Head Research, and Sagar S Shinde AVP - Research at Fisdom in their September report said, the Indian rupee held steady against the US dollar in August 2022 after depreciating from 1-2% in the preceding three months. It was stable at just short of ₹80 per US dollar during the month. A turnaround in FII flows and likely interventions by the RBI helped arrest the earlier slide in the INR.
India’s trade deficit and FII flows are the recent factors influencing the INR/USD exchange rate trajectory.
Fisdom experts note said, "Till July, widening trade deficit and large FII outflows were exerting severe downward pressure on the rupee exchange rate. Within four months, from the end-March to end-July, the rupee depreciated by Rs.3.36 or 4.2% against the US dollar. But in August, net FII flows turned positive after nine months of outflows, contributing to the reversal in rupee depreciation. The trade deficit, though, continued to widen."
India's trade deficit, which is the gap between exports and imports, widened to $27.98 billion in August 2022 rising by a whopping 138.88% from $11.71 billion in August last year. Between April to August 2022, the trade deficit widened to $124.52 billion up by 131.52% from $53.78 billion in the corresponding period last year.
In August 2022, India's merchandise exports climbed merely by 1.62% yoy to $33.92 billion, while imports jumped by a massive 37.28% yoy to $61.90 billion.
Going forward, the experts note said, "two factors could turn this into just a temporary respite. The trade deficit is likely to remain high. And, aggressive rate hikes by advanced economies can weaken net capital inflows in India. These are expected to pressure the Indian rupee in the near term."
