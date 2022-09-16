Nirav R Karkera Head Research, and Sagar S Shinde AVP - Research at Fisdom in their September report said, the Indian rupee held steady against the US dollar in August 2022 after depreciating from 1-2% in the preceding three months. It was stable at just short of ₹80 per US dollar during the month. A turnaround in FII flows and likely interventions by the RBI helped arrest the earlier slide in the INR.

