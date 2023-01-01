The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) penalized more than 180 erring cooperative banks in 2022, the highest since the government vested more powers with the regulator two years ago.

In 2020 and 2021, RBI had penalised 22 and 124 cooperative banks, respectively, data compiled by Mint showed.

The government amended the Banking Regulation Act (as applicable to cooperative societies) after alleged irregularities in loan accounts at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank became public. In June 2020, the government issued an ordinance giving RBI supervisory powers over cooperative banks.

According to the data, on 19 and 12 December alone, RBI penalized 20 and 13 cooperative banks, respectively. Penalties imposed in 2022 include a ₹1.25 lakh fine for donations more than the prescribed limit; ₹1.5 lakh for not maintaining mandatory cash reserve ratio (CRR) buffer; and ₹4 lakh for not having a robust IT infrastructure to identify and monitor suspicious transactions. Besides, one bank was fined ₹1.25 crore for not complying with regulations on bill discounting.

“In recent period…this sector has faced challenges emanating from ownership structure, deficient corporate governance practices, and rising incidence of fraud, and issues arising from the dual regulations by the Reserve Bank and the government," RBI said in a ‘Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India’, published on 27 December.

RBI took action against 145 cooperative banks involving ₹12.1 crore in FY22, far higher than ₹3.89 crore in 43 instances in the previous fiscal year.

In comparison, foreign lenders in India were fined only on four occasions in FY22 for ₹4.25 crore.

Before the amendment to the regulations, RBI’s powers to supervise cooperative banks were limited, and restricted its ability to take timely corrective actions. While the amendments for urban cooperative banks (UCBs) came into force with retrospective effect from 29 June 2020, for state cooperative banks and district central cooperative banks it was effective from 1 April 2021.

As of 31 March, there were 1,514 urban cooperative banks in India. Compared to scheduled commercial banks, which witnessed an expansion of balance sheets, asset size of urban cooperative banks decelerated in 2021-22, due to a contraction in their balance sheets. RBI said deposits of urban cooperative banks contracted during 2021-22 for the first time in nearly two decades, leading to a deceleration in the balance sheet of UCBs.