RBI cracks the whip on erring coop banks1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 11:49 PM IST
RBI took action against 145 cooperative banks involving ₹12.1 crore in FY22, far higher than ₹3.89 crore in 43 instances in the previous fiscal year.
RBI took action against 145 cooperative banks involving ₹12.1 crore in FY22, far higher than ₹3.89 crore in 43 instances in the previous fiscal year.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) penalized more than 180 erring cooperative banks in 2022, the highest since the government vested more powers with the regulator two years ago.