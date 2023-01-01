RBI cracks the whip on erring coop banks

According to the data, on 19 and 12 December alone, RBI penalized 20 and 13 cooperative banks, respectively. Penalties imposed in 2022 include a ₹1.25 lakh fine for donations more than the prescribed limit; ₹1.5 lakh for not maintaining mandatory cash reserve ratio (CRR) buffer; and ₹4 lakh for not having a robust IT infrastructure to identify and monitor suspicious transactions. Besides, one bank was fined ₹1.25 crore for not complying with regulations on bill discounting.