RBI cuts interest rates, says inflation outlook uncertain, GDP growth negative

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cut repo rate by 40 basis points to 4% from 4.40% and reverse repo by as much to 3.35% from 3.75%. The bank rate stands reduced to 4.25%.

The decision was taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank today after a three-day long meeting. The announcement was made by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in a TV broadcast.

The decision was taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank today after a three-day long meeting. The announcement was made by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in a TV broadcast.

The decision was reached after a 5:1 vote at the MPC meet. Das said the world economy is headed into a recession.

The MPC decision to cut key interest rates comes after the central bank's previous attempt to make banks increase lending to consumers, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and mutual funds (MFs) have failed to make an impact.

Inflation outlook is highly uncertain, the MPC felt, according to Das. Headline inflation could ease later and by Q3 and Q4 could fall below 4%, its target set earlier. Supply shock to food prices may linger, the MPC felt and called for re-appraisal of import duties.

GDP growth in FY21 is expected to remain in negative territory, Das said.