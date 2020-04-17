RBI cuts reverse repo by 25 bps to 3.75%, announces liquidity steps for NBFCs

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% even as it kept the repo rate unchanged at 4.4%. The central bank today took several steps to improve liquidity for non-banking finance companies as they were finding hard to raise funds. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the launch of second instalment of TLTRO -- TLTRO 2.0 -- for easing credit to NBFCs.

The governor said the central bank will conduct targeted repo operations for an amount of ₹50,000 crore to begin with in tranches of appropriate sizes. Governor Shaktikanta Das said the funds will have to be made in bonds, CP, NCD of NBFCs with 50% of it going to small and mid-sized NBFC within one month of availing the credit from RBI. It will be classified as HTM or held to maturity. The notification on TLTRO 2.0 will be released today.

Das said this was being done as it is observed funds raised via TLTRO have been parked in issue of public banks and big corporates. NBFCs were finding hard to raise money.

Das is currently in the processing of announcing various steps to mitigate the impact of covid-19 on markets. He said the measures have four objectives in mind. These are aimed to maintain adequate liquidity in the system and its constituents, to facilitate and incentivize bank credit flows, to de-stress and enable performance of markets.

Between 6 Feb and 27 March, RBI has injected liquidity totaling 3.4% of GDP to de-stress financial markets. He said because of these steps, financial conditions have eased considerably as reflected in yields of bond markets.

The macroeconomic and financial landscape has deteriorated significantly in some areas. There are some bright spots too, he said.

The projections are replete with sharper declines in many countries.

India is expected to cling on to a growth of 1.9% (as projected by IMF) in 2020-21. India is expected to see a sharp turnaround with 7.4% in 2021-22. There are a few slivers of excitement around the gloom around.

Tractor sales growth of 20.1% up to February against a contraction last year gives room for hope. Revival in electricity generation has been halted by a fall in daily demand of 25%-30% after the lockdown. Suppliers’ delivery time lengthened after five months.

India’s foreign exchange reserves continue to be robust, coming at $476 billion as on 10 April equivalent to 11.8 months of imports, Das said.

