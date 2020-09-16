RBI's Das says economy showing signs of stability, focus on 5 areas for revival

At the FICCI webinar, Dinesh Kanabar, founder and CEO of Dhruva Advisors, a tax and regulatory boutique firm, said,"It will take 62% people believe that the economy will take more than a year to come back to normalcy. 60% believe that the capacity utilisation will be below 50%. 49% people believe that the unlocking will have no impact on the company's cash flows. Earlier in June 79% believed that there will be no impact of the unlocking on cash flows."