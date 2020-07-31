RBI denies granting permission to Whatsapp for full scale operation on UPI

The RBI states in its reply that the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had sent it the System Audit Report (SAR) and the Post Change Review Report submitted by WhatsApp, along with its comments on compliance status of WhatsApp with the RBI circular dated 06 April, 2018 on ‘Storage of Payment System Data’. The RBI has admitted in the affidavit that it examined the reports and responses and was concerned that WhatsApp was storing some payment data elements outside India beyond the permitted timelines indicated in the circular