RBI Deputy Governor proposes for a new data law to protect customers' privacy

To protect customers' privacy to ensure that monetisation of customer data is done in a responsible manner, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on 12 September pressed for a law.
Earlier in August, the the government withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill from the Lok Sabha. Though IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the Centre was hopeful of getting a new legislation passed by the next Budget Session of Parliament, which usually starts by end of January.
Stating that India is extremely data rich as digitalisation is growing a rapid pace, Shankar said, "Data means money. Data can be monetised. Therefore, data is significant value to business but at the same time, we will have to have regulations in place, primarily have laws in place, followed by regulations in place, which ensures that customer data is not only safe, that customers privacy is not only protected but the monetisation of customer data is done in a responsible manner."
Adding more, he said that monetisation of data should be done with "some level" of consent.
The Personal Data Protection Bill, which was withdrawn by the government earlier in August, had proposed restrictions on the use of personal data without the explicit consent of citizens. Also, it mooted etting up of a Data Protection Authority.
