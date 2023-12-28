RBI deputy governor urges banks to be prudent on lending to NBFCs
Mumbai: Banks need to reconsider whether they want to be part of lending consortiums to non-bank financiers that have scores of other lenders – up to 40 at times – to improve their monitoring of borrowers' use of sanctioned loans, RBI deputy governor Swaminathan J said.