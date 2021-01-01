RBI devises composite digital payments index

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has constructed a composite digital payments index (DPI) to capture the extent of digitisation of payments in India.

The RBI-DPI comprises five broad parameters that enable measurement of penetration and deepening of digital payments in the country over different time periods. These parameters are payment enablers (weightage of 25%), payment infrastructure – demand-side factors (10%), payment infrastructure – supply-side factors (15%), payment performance (45%), and consumer centricity (5%). Besides, each of these parameters have sub-parameters which, in turn, consist of various measurable indicators.

Also Read | Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy

“The RBI-DPI has been constructed with March 2018 as the base period and DPI score for March 2018 is set at 100. The DPI for March 2019 and March 2020 work out to 153.47 and 207.84 respectively, indicating appreciable growth," it said, adding that going forward, RBI-DPI shall be published on its website on a semi-annual basis, beginning March 2021 with a lag of four months.

This was announced in the statement on developmental and regulatory policies as part of the monetary policy statement on 6 February last year.

“The DPI would be based on multiple parameters and shall reflect accurately the penetration and deepening of various digital payment modes. The DPI will be made available from July 2020 onwards," it had said in February.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via