RBI devises composite digital payments index

“The RBI-DPI has been constructed with March 2018 as the base period and DPI score for March 2018 is set at 100. The DPI for March 2019 and March 2020 work out to 153.47 and 207.84 respectively, indicating appreciable growth," it said, adding that going forward, RBI-DPI shall be published on its website on a semi-annual basis, beginning March 2021 with a lag of four months.