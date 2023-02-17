RBI devolves new 10-year G-sec
The spike in India’s consumer price inflation to a three-month high of 6.52% and rise in US bond yields could also have put market on backfoot.
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India on Friday forced the underwriters to buy more than two-thirds of its new 10-year benchmark bond owing to poor investor demand amid uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve Bank’s rate action.
