MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India on Friday forced the underwriters to buy more than two-thirds of its new 10-year benchmark bond owing to poor investor demand amid uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve Bank’s rate action.

Of the ₹12,000 crore auction, RBI devolved as much as ₹ 8,254 crore worth of 7.26% 2033 bond on primary dealers, who underwrite these auctions.

The cut-off yield on the new 10-year came at 7.34% in the auction, lower than the Friday closing of 7.37%.

The cut-off yield on the 30-year paper on the other hand stood at 7.38%.

“The difference in cutoffs of yield between 2052 and 2033 papers is very small despite devolvement, HDFC’s bond issuance could also have hit the investor demand in this segment. A long tail in 10-year bond won’t look good from a slope of yield curve perspective and this might have reason of devolvement, said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury, Jana Small Finance Bank.

The spike in India’s consumer price inflation to a three-month high of 6.52% and rise in US bond yields could also have put market on backfoot.

The 10-year U.S. yield has jumped 15 basis points (bps) this week, after rising 21 bps last week, and was last at 3.90%, while India’s benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.39%, having gained only 11 bps in the last two weeks.

The devolvement also brings back concerns about the demand for government borrowing programme worth ₹15.4 trillion rupees which is expected to start on April 1 next fiscal year.

“The primary dealers will sell down the stock and selling pressure will lead to higher yield especially on the devolved stock," said Naveen Singh, head of trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.