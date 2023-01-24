RBI directs SBM Bank to stop outward remittance business2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:26 AM IST
SBM Bank India is a subsidiary of the State Bank of Mauritius and became the first foreign bank to receive a universal banking licence under an Indian scheme for wholly owned subsidiaries, which allowed foreign lenders to compete with Indian banks.
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday barred SBM Bank (India) Ltd from undertaking outward remittance transactions till further orders.
