RBI directs unnamed card network to halt ‘unauthorised’ payment method
The arrangement allowed businesses to make card payments to entities that did not accept them by routing the funds to the final beneficiaries through IMPS, RTGS and NEFT.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has asked a card network, which it did not name, to pause payments under an arrangement that allowed businesses to make card payments to entities that did not accept such payments.
