The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not expect India to slow down in the fiscal year FY23, unlike the global economy. It believes the county will maintain its pace of expansion by end of the financial year. Hence, RBI is optimistic about India. However, the central bank did raise its concern about inflation, especially core inflation.

In its March 2023 bulletin, RBI said, "unlike the global economy, India would not slow down – it would maintain the pace of expansion achieved in 2022-23."

It added, "we remain optimistic about India, whatever the odds."

According to RBI's bulletin, even as global growth is set to slow down or even enter a recession in 2023 as global financial markets wager, India has emerged from the pandemic years stronger than initially thought, with a steady gathering momentum since the second quarter of the current financial year.

RBI said, "year-on-year growth rates do not reflect this pick-up of pace because by construction they are saddled with statistical base effects, and instead suggest a sequential slowing down through successive quarters of 2022-23 to an unsuspecting reader."

India's GDP which recorded a growth of 4.4% in the Q3 of the current fiscal, is expected to rise to 7% for the overall FY23. In FY22, the economy posted a growth of 9.1%.