RBI does not expect India to slowdown like global economy in FY23, raises concern on inflation1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:26 PM IST
According to RBI's bulletin, even as global growth is set to slow down or even enter a recession in 2023 as global financial markets wager, India has emerged from the pandemic years stronger than initially thought, with a steady gathering momentum since the second quarter of the current financial year.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not expect India to slow down in the fiscal year FY23, unlike the global economy. It believes the county will maintain its pace of expansion by end of the financial year. Hence, RBI is optimistic about India. However, the central bank did raise its concern about inflation, especially core inflation.
