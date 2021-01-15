RBI drains 2 trillion liquidity from system

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that it has drained ₹2 trillion of liquidity from the system via the 14 day reverse repo auction as it begins the process of normalization of liquidity operations. The cutoff for the auction was set at 3.55%, 20 basis points higher than the central bank’s reverse repo rate of 3.35%. The central bank got bids worth 3.06 trillion rupees, it said.

Separately the central bank also announced liquidity infusion through purchase of government securities via open market operations worth ₹10,000 crore. This is a shift from the earlier policy where RBI used to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities through operation twists.

Bond traders and market participants believe that RBI is looking to increase short term rates and keep long term rates in check through both these moves.

“RBI wants calibrated exit from ultra loose policy at the same time doesn't want to disrupt market sentiment. Therefore announcement of OMO purchase to alleviate any concern. And OMO is acting like MSP in the bond market.," said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director at India Ratings & Research Pvt.

Last week RBI had said that it will resume normal liquidity operations in view of the evolving liquidity and financial conditions, intending to drain out excess liquidity and bring overnight lending rates closer to the reverse repo levels. As a first step the central bank will conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction to encourage banks to park surplus funds with RBI at the reverse repo rate. Since the announcement, short term rate in the money market has inched up by 25-30 basis points.

RBI has allowed system liquidity to be in surplus since the announcement of the nationwide lockdown in March.

The daily liquidity surplus has been ₹6 trillion- ₹7 trillion over the last few months. This has led to a drop in short-term rates to below the reverse repo rate of 3.35%. At the latest auction, the 90-day T-bill was sold at 3.038%, much below the reverse repo rate, or the rate at which banks borrow from RBI. The short-term borrowing cost for both corporates and banks have fallen to below 3.35%.

10 Year Bond yield on Friday closed at 5.95 up 6 bps from its previous close.

