RBI drains 2 trillion liquidity from system

The daily liquidity surplus has been ₹6 trillion- ₹7 trillion over the last few months. This has led to a drop in short-term rates to below the reverse repo rate of 3.35%. At the latest auction, the 90-day T-bill was sold at 3.038%, much below the reverse repo rate, or the rate at which banks borrow from RBI. The short-term borrowing cost for both corporates and banks have fallen to below 3.35%.

