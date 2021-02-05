OPEN APP
Home >News >India >RBI eases rules for FPI investments in defaulted bonds
At present, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) can invest in security receipts and debt instruments
At present, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) can invest in security receipts and debt instruments

RBI eases rules for FPI investments in defaulted bonds

2 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 09:14 PM IST Shayan Ghosh

  • The move is expected to give a fillip to global investors eyeing opportunities in the Indian stressed asset market
  • Under extant norms, FPIs are permitted to invest in corporate bonds with minimum residual maturity of above one year

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) deploying funds in defaulted corporate bonds will be exempted from two rules that were seen holding back investments.

The move is expected to give a fillip to global investors eyeing opportunities in the Indian stressed asset market. The central bank said that overseas investors will now be exempt from the short-term limit and the minimum residual maturity requirement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey

Aadhaar not mandatory for registration on Co-Win portal: MoS Health Choubey

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
Vials of Covid-19 vaccine

Panel allows Serum Institute to conduct clinical trial for Covovax

2 min read . 09:52 PM IST
Photo: AFP

Mask refusal to cost US air travelers up to $1,500 in fines

1 min read . 09:37 PM IST
By March 2022, the government said it would award another 8,500 km and complete an additional 11,000 km of national highway corridors

Expect 30,000 cr private investment in FY22 via HAM, BOT projects: Road secretary

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

Under extant norms, FPIs are permitted to invest in corporate bonds with minimum residual maturity of above one year, subject to the condition that short-term investments in corporate bonds by an FPI shall not exceed 30% of the total investment of that FPI in corporate bonds.

“For the financial markets, RBI has permitted FPIs to invest in defaulted corporate bonds. This will widen the market, give a market-based assessment of recovery rate (LDG), and will provide a faster exit route for the bond-holders," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, State Bank of India.

At present, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) can invest in security receipts and debt instruments issued by Asset Reconstruction Companies and debt instruments issued by an entity under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and these investments are exempted from the short-term limit and minimum residual maturity requirement.

RBI said on Friday that in order to further promote investment by FPIs in corporate bonds, it is proposed to extend similar exemptions to defaulted corporate bonds. The central bank said it will soon issue detailed guidelines on this.

Experts said that the existing policy differentiated between FPI investment in stressed assets through the security receipt route and other avenues. The two changes announced by the central bank on Friday will create a level playing field.

“A lot of foreign investors have been interested in terms of buying these stressed assets and when the buy those, the maturity is uncertain. Since these are matured but defaulted bonds, you never know what the tenor of these bonds is. If he has to retain it for a mandated period, then he has to keep parking the money, against his charter," said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of institutional fixed income at JM Financial Products Ltd.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout