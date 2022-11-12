RBI estimates India to grow by 7% this year: Governor Shaktikanta Das at HTLS 20222 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 03:18 PM IST
- The banking sector is stable. The growth numbers are looking good in the current context, RBI Governor Das said
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday shared his insights on the Indian economy saying that the domestic economy remains resilient and the central bank estimates India to grow by 7% this year.