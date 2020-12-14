RBI exempts certain accounts from its current account norm

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) on Monday allowed certain accounts to be excluded from the ambit of its circular in August wherein the regulator specified certain rules for opening of current accounts by banks.

On 6 August, the central bank said that borrowers with more than ₹50 crore exposure to the banking system need to have an escrow mechanism, and only banks managing such escrow accounts can open current accounts. Companies with less than ₹50 crore exposure to the banking system will have fewer restrictions in opening such accounts.

“On a review, it has been decided to permit banks to open specific accounts which are stipulated under various statutes and instructions of other regulators/ regulatory departments, without any restrictions placed in terms of the above-mentioned circular dated 6 August 2020," RBI said on Monday.

Some of the excluded cases comprise accounts for real estate projects mandated under Section 4 (2) l (D) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 for the purpose of maintaining 70% of advance payments collected from the home buyers; nodal or escrow accounts of payment aggregators or prepaid payment instrument issuers for specific activities as permitted by Reserve Bank of India under Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007; accounts for settlement of dues related to debit card, ATM card, credit card issuers or acquirers, among others.

The central bank said that the exclusions are subject to the condition that the banks ensure these accounts are used for specified transactions only. That apart, banks have to flag these accounts in the core banking solution (CBS) for easy monitoring.

“Banks shall monitor all current accounts and CC/ODs regularly, at least on a half-yearly basis, specifically with respect to the exposure of the banking system to the borrower, to ensure compliance with instructions contained in circular dated 6 August 2020," it said.

RBI also issued a set of responses to some frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the circular. On 2 November, RBI had allowed banks time till 15 December to comply with its guidelines on opening current accounts.

According to the central bank, banks may compute the aggregate exposure for the purpose of these guidelines based on the information available from central repository of information on large credits (CRILC), credit information companies (CICs), national e-governance services ltd. (NeSL) and by obtaining customers’ declaration, if required.

Mint reported on 13 August that several foreign and private lenders have questioned the definition of “loan exposure" in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent circular that bars corporate borrowers from operating multiple current accounts.

“How do you define exposure? Whether it is funded or non-funded? What happens to your draft limit which is given for settlement transactions? What about forex settlement risk, whether that is defined as exposure?" a senior banker with a foreign bank had asked.

Moreover, RBI also clarified that since the instructions are applicable to scheduled commercial banks and payments banks, the aggregate exposure under the circular will include exposures of these banks only and not those from non-bank lenders.

On the question of whether aggregate exposure shall include day light over draft (DLOD) or intra-day facilities and irrevocable payment commitments, limits set up for transacting in forex and interest rate derivatives, RBI said that all fund based and non-fund based credit facilities sanctioned by the banks and carried in their Indian books shall be included.

