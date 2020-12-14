RBI exempts certain accounts from its current account norm

Some of the excluded cases comprise accounts for real estate projects mandated under Section 4 (2) l (D) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 for the purpose of maintaining 70% of advance payments collected from the home buyers; nodal or escrow accounts of payment aggregators or prepaid payment instrument issuers for specific activities as permitted by Reserve Bank of India under Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007; accounts for settlement of dues related to debit card, ATM card, credit card issuers or acquirers, among others.