RBI expects headline inflation to ease from Sept highs

Also, RBI said, this trajectory will likely be gradual in view of the repeated shocks to which inflation has been subjected by both epidemiological and geopolitical causes, but the easing of inflation will inject confidence into both consumers and businesses, recharge animal spirits and investment and improve the international competitiveness of India’s exports. The fight against inflation will be dogged and prolonged, given the long and variable lags with which monetary policy operates and fraught with uncertainties.