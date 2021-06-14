RBI explores buying highly rated foreign corp bonds

Former RBI officials claim the central bank used to hire investment managers from global institutions and professional managers to manage a small portion of its corpus. These managers invested in instruments as prescribed in the RBI Act. According to Section 17 A of the RBI Act, forex reserves can be invested only in deposits with the Bank for International Settlements and other central banks, deposits with foreign commercial banks and debt instruments representing sovereign or sovereign-guaranteed liability of not more than 10 years of residual maturity.