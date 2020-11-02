RBI extends bond, currency market hours to 3:30 pm starting 9 Nov

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it will restore trading hours in the bond and currency markets in a phased manner. Accordingly, effective 9 November, trading hours for the markets will be extended to 3:30 pm from 2 pm now.

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it will restore trading hours in the bond and currency markets in a phased manner. Accordingly, effective 9 November, trading hours for the markets will be extended to 3:30 pm from 2 pm now.

Markets regulated by RBI will continue to open at 10 am.

Markets regulated by RBI will continue to open at 10 am. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The trading hours for various markets regulated by the central bank were amended from 7 April in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by covid-19.

“With the graded roll-back of the lockdown and easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has been decided to restore trading hours for regulated markets in a phased manner," said RBI in notification.

“Rather than making it from 9 to 5 pm immeditately, RBI has decided to extend the hours in a phased manner. It’s a move in the right direction. With extension of hours, we could see people come back to office and trading practice get back to normalcy," said Naveen Singh, senior vice president, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership